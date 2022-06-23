United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.83-$3.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,687,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $23.00 price objective on United States Steel in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at $29,413,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,344 shares of company stock worth $4,252,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

