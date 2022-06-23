Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ UNTY opened at $26.75 on Monday. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $280.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

