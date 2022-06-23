Unslashed Finance (USF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $560.00

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $1.07 million and $560.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded up 8% against the dollar. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00109430 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00077238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.