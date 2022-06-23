Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stake Trimmed by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the quarter. Unum Group makes up 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Unum Group worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNM traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,585. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

UNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,621. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

