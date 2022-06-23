UREEQA Price Hits $0.0201 on Top Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. UREEQA has a total market cap of $557,375.74 and approximately $273.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00091987 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.78 or 0.00566147 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00075010 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013921 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

