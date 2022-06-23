Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $23,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average is $97.91. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.