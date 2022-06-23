Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 7,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 58,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 218,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 2.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 204,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

