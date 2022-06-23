Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3,102.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10,209.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 798,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 790,737 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,155,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,663,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $14,399,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $181.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.47. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $175.69 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

