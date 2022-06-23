Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $141.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average is $158.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

