Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.95

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and traded as low as $79.26. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $79.38, with a volume of 824,670 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCLT)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.