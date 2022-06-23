Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.95

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and traded as low as $79.26. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $79.38, with a volume of 824,670 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 2,358,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,052,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,249,000 after acquiring an additional 40,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 1,683,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,694,000 after acquiring an additional 975,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

