Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,178,000 after acquiring an additional 432,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $195.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

