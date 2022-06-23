Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 5.9% of Moller Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.43. 130,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,238. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.