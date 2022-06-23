Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Hernani LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $188.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.