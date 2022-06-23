Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up about 4.0% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $145.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.25 and a fifty-two week high of $167.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.19.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

