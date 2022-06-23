Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 5,451 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $114,743.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,735,105.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 3,541 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $74,396.41.

On Monday, May 16th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $263,010.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $263,780.00.

NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 452,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,970. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

