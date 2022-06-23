Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $9.89 on Thursday, hitting $197.56. 37,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,120. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,371 shares of company stock worth $8,460,376 over the last 90 days. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

