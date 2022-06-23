Veritaseum Achieves Market Cap of $49.95 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Veritaseum has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $49.95 million and approximately $6,603.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for $23.24 or 0.00109513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

