Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $14.10

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $15.64. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 213 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.32.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,205. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 160,544 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 53,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.