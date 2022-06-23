Vetri (VLD) Reaches Market Cap of $2.58 Million

Vetri (VLD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Vetri has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $131.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Vetri coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vetri Coin Profile

Vetri is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 369,021,637 coins. Vetri’s official website is vetri.global . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vetri is blog.vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

Vetri Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vetri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vetri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vetri using one of the exchanges listed above.

