VIBE Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $983,417.43 and $176.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,986.53 or 0.95007488 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.