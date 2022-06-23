Visteon (NYSE:VC) Stock Price Up 5%

Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.84 and last traded at $101.15. Approximately 289,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 345,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.37.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.93.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

