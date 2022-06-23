Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.21

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 1036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Voestalpine from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Voestalpine from €39.00 ($41.05) to €35.00 ($36.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.