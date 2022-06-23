Vortex Defi (VTX) Achieves Market Cap of $3,462.20

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $3,462.20 and approximately $11.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00039171 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

