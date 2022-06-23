Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.57

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €16.57 ($17.44) and last traded at €16.27 ($17.13), with a volume of 56587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.94 ($17.83).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAC shares. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is €19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.