Walker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,406 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,099 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 25,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

