Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 36.8% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,729 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 10.3% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 9,640 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.6% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 32.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.30.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.23. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

