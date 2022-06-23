Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after buying an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.69. 16,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,360. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22.
