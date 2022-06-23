Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

BBN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

