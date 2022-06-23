Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $218.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.32. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $208.10 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

