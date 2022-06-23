Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 47,711.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 217,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,909,000 after buying an additional 216,611 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,456,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,245,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,557,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.14. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,531. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $154.21 and a 1-year high of $201.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.94.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

