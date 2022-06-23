Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.03. The company had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.