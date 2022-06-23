Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Up 8.6%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 2,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 207,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

WBX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wallbox from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Wallbox in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,937,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wallbox during the first quarter worth $12,279,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $8,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wallbox by 646.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Wallbox by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 56,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

