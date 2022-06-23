Warp Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $77,172.42 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $16.51 or 0.00081200 BTC on exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $77,172.42 and approximately $18,490.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

