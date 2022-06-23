Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $208.84

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.84 and traded as high as $217.00. Webco Industries shares last traded at $217.00, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.40 and a 200-day moving average of $190.39. The company has a market capitalization of $173.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $19.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter.

Webco Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications.

