Webflix Token Price Down 28.8% Over Last Week (WFX)

Webflix Token (WFX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Webflix Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. Webflix Token has a total market capitalization of $585,421.59 and approximately $25.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,758.37 or 0.95007229 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token (CRYPTO:WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,469,258,368 coins. The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

