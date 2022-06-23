Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given a $48.00 Price Target by Piper Sandler Analysts

Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.62.

NYSE WFC opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

