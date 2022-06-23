Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.23. 80,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.76 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

