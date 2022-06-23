Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

