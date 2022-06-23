Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WLK. Barclays boosted their price target on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.91.

NYSE WLK opened at $96.32 on Tuesday. Westlake has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $141.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,339. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,770,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Westlake by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Westlake by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

