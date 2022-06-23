WHALE (WHALE) Market Cap Reaches $11.47 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. WHALE has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00006696 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00109706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00076671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013813 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

