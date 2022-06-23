WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

WHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.65 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 67,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

