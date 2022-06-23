Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Shares Up 0.6%

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.80 and last traded at 1.65. Approximately 17,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 61,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.64.

WBEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Winc in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Winc from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported -0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 18.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Winc stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Winc, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Winc as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

