Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Trading Up 10.3%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) shares were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 209,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 473,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Rating ) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.80% of Windtree Therapeutics worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

