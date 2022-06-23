Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Trading Up 10.3%

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) shares were up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 209,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 473,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.
Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular and secondarily in acute pulmonary diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Windtree Therapeutics (WINT)
- Downturn Gives These 3 Buys Juicy Dividend Yields
- Victoria’s Secret Stock is Out of the Box
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.