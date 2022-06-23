Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000. Clearshares LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 516,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,902,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $224.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.03. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

