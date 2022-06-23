Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 33 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,894,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,680 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $370.50 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.67.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,246. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.