Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,786 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,102,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 533,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,205,000. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,850,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,039,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

