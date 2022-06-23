Wootrade One Day Volume Tops $45.82 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (WOO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Wootrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wootrade has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $356.96 million and approximately $45.82 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wootrade alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,067.39 or 0.95000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wootrade Profile

Wootrade is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 488,354,344 coins. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

Buying and Selling Wootrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wootrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wootrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wootrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wootrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wootrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.