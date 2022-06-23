WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Cap of $666,692.06

WOWswap (WOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 18% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00005515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $666,692.06 and $23,256.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00108848 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00396101 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00075674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013945 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

