Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires 2,363 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.47. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,529. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.32. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.77. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMI shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

