Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 19,771 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $90.00. 1,047,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.